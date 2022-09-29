A’Ibom: 18,000-seater stadium to boost talent, economic development

The 18,000-seater capacity stadium under construction by Udom Emmanuel’s administration in Eket local government of Akwa Ibom State will enhance the discovery of more talents and boost economic development in the state when completed. The special assistant on research and documentation to the Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Nduese Essien disclosed this while on a tour of the facility with journalists, on Thursday. According to him, the inauguration would be preceded by a novelty football match between the state-owned Akwa United Football Club and Katsina United Football Club, adding that both states were created the same day, September 23, 1987, by the Babangida administration.

He said the project constructed by the state government would be inaugurated Friday, September 30, with the governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Bello Masari, expected as a special guest of honour. He said the project arose as a result of the state governor’s deep interest in youth and sports development. Essien, who acknowledged that before the intervention of the governor, sporting activities in the area had been grounded, expressed happiness that the youths of Eket and all the adjourning areas would have facilities to boast their talents before making it into the big leagues.

“The governor had promised to ensure that the youth do not only see sports as leisure but a serious business to earn a decent living. This stadium will expose our youths early to befitting sporting facilities and activities that will enhance their talents in readiness for bigger competitions