Igwe Okonkwo confirms Okorie as Mayor N’digbo of Ogun

THE Eze N’digbo of Ogun State, Igwe Willy Okonkwo, has confirmed High Chief Stephen Okorie as the Mayor of N’digbo 1, Ogun State chapter.

Okorie, who is also the President of Ohanaeze N’digbo of Ogun State, was crowned as the Mayor on June 8, at Owode township hall, Owode-Yewa area of the state, with thanksgiving service held at Agents of Change Revelation Ministry beside Owode market.

Igwe Okonkwo commended the Mayor for his contributions to the development of Igbo nation and always looking for the progress of every member of Igbo residing in Ogun State.

While congratulating him, Okonkwo stated that he should see his appointment as a further call to duty.

“Your elevation to the position of Mayor is in recognition of your contributions to not only Igbo community in Ogun State, but the entire nation as whole,” Igwe Okonkwo said.

Speaking, the newly-installed Mayor emphasised that his new position would not have been feasible without the inspiration, guidance and leadership of Igwe Okonkwo and the entire management team of Ohanaeze N’digbo in Ogun State.

“Let me begin by appreciating Igwe Okonkwo for the confidence reposed in me to take up this crucial assignment among other members of Ohanaeze N’digbo in the state, who are even more qualified than me. I cannot take this trust for granted and I assure all members that I will give my best, guided by the values of integrity and national service.

“I’m happy that the process of becoming your Mayor was peaceful, as my people unanimously endorsed me through voice vote and I am further assuring all members that I will always stand by you and ensure that you overcome any challenge you encounter,” Chief Okorie said.

The new Mayor said members should know that the Ohanaeze association serves as an avenue for better communication with members, just as he added that he would continue to preach positive initiative through determination and commitment.

“My resolve is to be proactive in anticipating your needs and work hard so as to realise our dreams for brighter rewarding future of Ohanaeze Ogun State. I will continue to uphold the standard of Ohanaeze and discharge the assigned responsibilities to the best of my ability,” the Mayor said.

He, however, called on all members’ support for him to succeed in the new assignment, saying he cannot do it alone.

