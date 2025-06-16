On the trail of Agboworin’s stewardship in Green Chamber

AVAILABLE records have shown that Rep. Abass Adigun Agboworin’s tenure in the 9th National Assembly (2019-2023) was marked by superlative achievements and effective representation, earning him the trust of his constituents and paving the way for his historic reelection. As he marks two years in office in the 10th National Assembly, it is evident that Agboworin has taken his commitment to serving the people of Ibadan North East/South East federal constituency to new heights. During his first term, Agboworin demonstrated dedication and commitment to the welfare and development of his constituents, implementing various initiatives that is having a lasting impact on the constituency. His superlative representation earned him the trust of the people, who rewarded him with a second term in office. Though this feat was not without its challenges, as the election that birthed his second term was declared inconclusive on February 26, 2022. However, he emerged victorious in the supplementary election, winning with 28,111 votes while his closest opponent, Dapo Lam-Adesina of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 27,338 votes.

Fast forward to the 10th National Assembly, since 2023 up to the present moment, Agboworin’s commitment to his constituents is evident in his various initiatives aimed at improving their lives. Let me be clear on this—two years, in politics, is a short time but it is enough to know where a person’s compass is pointing. And if the past two years are anything to go by, then, Rep. Agboworin’s compass is firmly set on developing his constituency, dignity, and delivery. He has not only justified the mandate given to him—he has made it a living testimony of what good representation looks like. From education to healthcare, security, and economic empowerment, the lawmaker has consistently demonstrated his dedication to serving the people. His efforts have earned him recognition and admiration from stakeholders, who praise his impactful representation and commitment to the welfare of his constituents. His representation has consistently centered around five core pillars: Education, health, security, human capacity development, and community development, driving impactful initiatives that have positively transformed the lives of his constituents.

Agboworin’s initiatives since 2023 in the education sector have been particularly noteworthy. Some of his notable achievements include completion and commissioning of a block of 3 classrooms building equipped with chairs, tables, fans, and other facilities at St. Paul Anglican School, Yanbule (August 12, 2024); distribution of thousands of educational materials including school bags, notebooks, and textbooks to primary and junior secondary school students (February 20, 2024); construction of a block of six classrooms in St Joseph Primary School, Ile-Aperin, Ibadan North-East LG (November 24, 2024), and ongoing remedial classes for SS2 and SS3 students pursuing admission into higher institutions in the constituency. Security, being one of priority areas and recognizing its importance in creating a conducive environment for development, he installed security gates in various communities, including Oba Ogundipe street (Oranyan), Gbelekale (Kosodo), Fajimi Kobiowu road, Oranyan and many other areas in his constituency.

In the area of health, Agboworin has implemented various initiatives aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of his constituents. Some of his notable achievements include installation of solar-powered streetlights in all the Primary Health Centers (PHCs) in the 24 wards in the constituency. That was massive. He organised a medical outreach for Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Oyo State Chapter (March 15, 2025). Recently, in March 27, 2025, to be precise, a programme bothering on advocacy and sensitization of relevant stakeholders in Oyo State on War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was facilitated. Agboworin has put up a lot of empowerment programmes for young and old, and these initiatives have had a significant impact on the lives of his constituents. Some of his notable initiatives include: training of 50 women in various snacks making and provision of cooking equipment and startup capital for beneficiaries (November 1, 2023). Another is the empowerment programme and presentation of cash to 100 widows and women; training and empowerment of 100 youths in ICT and presentation of new HP laptops and 50,000 cash transfer to each beneficiary (February 21, 2025), and empowerment of 55 disable and vulnerable persons, in collaboration with National Directorate of Employment, with deep freezers and start-up capital (December 10, 2024).

Agboworin’s community development projects have improved the lives of his constituents. Some of his notable projects include installation and commissioning of 4 motorized industrial boreholes in various communities, including Alepe Modina, Elekuro and Tafa Adeoye. In a bid to ensure his constituency witness modern-day development and the lives of the people are well improved upon, Agboworin has embarked on a number of infrastructural projects, some of which include commissioning of industrial borehole projects in some wards in the two local government areas in his constituency.

He facilitated the construction of a new 1.6km Kajola-Irede-Odinjo-Alake-Sodun road, a project worth N1bn. The road, which had been neglected by previous administrations for many years, used to be a source of concern for commuters and residents, thereby limiting the growth of economic activities in the environment.

Apart from that, he made an additional installation of over 1,100 solar-powered streetlights in all the 24 wards in the constituency to enhance safety of the people.

Recently, April 10, 2025 to be precise, the lawmaker flaged off the construction of a modern police station at Alafara-Atipe community, Ward 7 area of Ibadan North East local government area. The project is strategically positioned to address the issue of insecurity of lives and properties in the area. Currently, there are ongoing construction of 4 public toilets in his constituency, which is being done largely due to public demand.

One cannot but also delve a little bit into his main assignment in the National Assembly—his legislative activities. He has sponsored a number of bills and moved motions aimed at improving the lives of the generality of the people. Some of his notable legislative activities include moving a motion on the need to ban the sales of alcohol and psychoactive drugs in and around Motor parks in Nigeria. He sponsored a bill titled: ‘National Drug Law Enforcement Act (Amendment) Bill 2024’, seeking life imprisonment for drug traffickers. Also, on 19th of March, 2025, he moved a motion on the need for FG to investigate the promised conditional cash transfer to vulnerable Nigerians.

But one of Agboworin’s notable legislative achievements is his sponsorship of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) bill, which is, at the moment, on the table of the Presidency for assent. A major amendment in the bill seeks to move the NDLEA as an agency to the office of the Presidency for adequate funding, rather than leaving it under the Ministry of Justice where it is currently. This move is expected to enhance the agency’s effectiveness in combating drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria.

As Agboworin continues to serve, it is clear that he will remain a champion for the people of Ibadan North East/South East federal constituency. His impactful achievements and trailblazing representation have set a high standard for future leaders, and his commitment to serving the people will undoubtedly continue to inspire and motivate others.

With leaders like Agboworin, the future of Nigeria’s democracy looks bright, and the people of his constituency and Oyo State as a whole can look forward to continued progress and development.

•Okekale writes in from Ibadan

