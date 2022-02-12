Ahmadu Bello’s grandchild, Hassan Danbaba dies in Kaduna

The only grandson of the late Premier of the Northern region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Hassan Danbaba is dead.

A family source told the Sunday Tribune that the deceased died today (Saturday).

According to the source, “he just fell down and when he was rushed to the hospital he was confirmed dead.”

It will be recalled, his mother Aisha the second daughter of the late Premier of the Northern region died in April 2021 at the age of 76 after a protracted illness.

It was not confirmed where the deceased will be buried at the time of filing the report.

The deceased during his lifetime held the traditional title of Magaji Garin Sokoto a title he inherited from his father Danbaba.

