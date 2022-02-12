Adejobi takes over as Police PRO as Mba proceeds on course at NIPPS

Former spokesman, Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi has taken over the duties and responsibilities of the Force Public Relations Department.

Adejobi whose appointment was with immediate effect took over from the sitting Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, who has proceeded on a course at NIPSS.

The change of baton, according to a statement signed by the SP Benjamin Hundeyin, an Admin officer, Force Public Relations Department, was consequent to CP Mba’s nomination by the Inspector-General of Police for the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan where he studied Archeology and Geography (Combined Honours).

He also holds a Master’s Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same University. He was the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the Ogun State Command from 2008 – 2016; PPRO Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, in 2016 and PPRO Lagos State Police Command between September, 2020 and August, 2021.

CSP Olumuyiwa is an experienced communicator and image manager who has achieved great strides in his previous appointments.

He is a member of several professional bodies and associations which include: Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR); International Public Relations Association (IPRA); Pointman Leadership Institute, USA; International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), USA; and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria.

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi can be reached on cell phone number 08037168147 while he seeks support from all and sundry as he discharges his duties.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE