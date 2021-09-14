Agriculture crucial to job creation, economic revival —UK High Commissioner

AGRICULTURE has been described as a sector which can provide ample opportunities for the government to create jobs for the unemployed and revive the economy.

United Kingdom Acting High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E Gill Atkinson made this known in her keynote address during the just-concluded Feed Nigeria Summit 2021 held in Abuja.

Speaking on the topic: “Growing Nigeria’s Agro-Economy Through Bilateral Trade and Cooperation” the UK High Commissioner said that the partnership between the UK and Nigeria has been a beneficial one.

Atkinson said:”The UK Government has provided significant support and is currently an active member of the National Council for Nutrition.

The Council, according to the envoy, has been aiding the Nigerian government through the Office of the Vice President and the Ministry of Budget & National Planning.

The Nutrition programmes funded in several states, Atkinson noted, have contributed to developing models for sustainable nutrition for pregnant women, mothers and children in Nigeria.

Speaking further, the UK High Commissioner pointed that a healthy diet was a significant challenge in Nigeria adding that increased droughts and desertification have contributed to decreased yields and productivity.

In this regard, Atkinson disclosed that the UK government has funded, among others, the development of high-yielding seeds of Rice, Maize and Potatoes and supported the use of solar irrigation to provide food all year round.

Atkinson, who restated the commitment of the Department of International Trade to continue to support UK companies who wish to invest and trade in Nigeria called on the government to safeguard businesses to benefit the wider economy.

