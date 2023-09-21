Kaduna State AGRA consortium project has opened three processing centres for maize and rice in Kaduna state as part of the effort to empower women farmers in rural communities.

Speaking during the commissioning of maize processing centre in Unguwar Alkaki community, in Zaria local government, the Program officer of AGRA, Dr Esther Ibrahim contended that the centres will serve as an avenue for the women to stand on their own and not to be dependent.

She disclosed that one centre is to serve as maize processing centre, while the other two centres will serve rice processing centres.

Ibrahim noted that these centres will enable the women to get more income to support their family members as well as their spouses.

“We believe if women are empowered, it will reduce the poverty in most homes. We told them farming is not only a trade but a commercial enterprise.

She charged the women to look after the centre and not to be under key and lock.

Also, speaking to the Executive Director, Nigeria Agricultural Extension and Liason Services (NAELS), Professor Emmanuel Ikani noted that the time has come to encourage women farmers in order to have more prosperity in our homes.

Represented by the Deputy Director, Prof Sani Yusuf, he said that with the support, he is optimistic that in no distance time, we will begin to see big-time farmers.

Speaking while commissioning the centre, the country director, AGRA, Dr Kehinde Makinde said he was happy to see women leading the vanguard of prosperity.

“It was based on this premise that we reached out to them and supported them so that they’ll be able to provide for their immediate families.

“When the men go out to the field to cultivate maize, rice, etc. the women will be at the centres to process these crops and grains.





Makinde also said they’ll encourage them to market their processed food items to other states and even beyond in order to get foreign exchange.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE