Six suspected cultists alleged to have been involved in the cult killings in the Sagamu area of Ogun State have been apprehended by the Department of State Services operatives.

They were said to have been arrested at the residence of an Ogun State House of Assembly member, Hon Damilare Bello.

It will be recalled that many lives were lost in the past week over a supremacy battle between members of Eiye and Aiye Cult groups in the town.

The lawmaker was alleged to have provided shelter for the suspected cultists.

According to sources, those arrested include Damilare Bello Mohammed, aka DRE, Debbo Animashaun, Bamidele Saheed, Ismaila Onitire, Adewale Otesanya, and Tobi Owoade.

A team of security operatives, in a sting operation after a tip-off, arrested the suspects in the premises of the lawmaker.





They are presently undergoing interrogation at the Department of State Service (DSS).

Sources revealed that many dangerous weapons, including guns, were recovered from the suspects.

It would be recalled that the DSS arrested Hon Bello for masterminding the violent protest that took place in February this year in Sagamu over the naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

During the protest, irate youths vandalised about 10 banks and other public infrastructures.

