Benue State Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka has directed the dismantling of non-security roadblocks in the state.

The CP also ordered the arrest of persons involved in such roadblocks across the state.

According to the statement issued by the command public relations officer, Catherine Anene, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday, the order followed the tour the CP made to some parts of the state where he observed with dismay the presence of non-security road blocks.

The statement read in parts, “Consequently, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and all Tactical Commanders are directed to ensure that this order is enforced within their Areas of responsibility.

“He emphasized that these points have become places of extortion and that criminals can use such points for robbery at night.

“People involved in such road blocks are warned to desist from it or face the law. The good people of Benue state are advised to report persons involved in mounting such road blocks to the nearest police station.

