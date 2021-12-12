Aggrieved CPC ex-chairmen go spiritual over Buhari’s neglect

Provoked by continued snub and neglect by President Muhammadu Buhari, former state chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) who have not been patronised by the Buhari-led Federal Government, have decided to protest to their gods against the president.

A competent source among the aggrieved the defunct CPC chairmen told Nigerian Tribune on condition of anonymity that President Buhari had broken the covenant he initiated between himself and the pioneer state chairmen of the defunct party at the end of the first National Executive Committee meeting of the party.

Buhari, the source disclosed, had solemnly declared to the pioneer state chairmen at the meeting that he would not give them any money for their logistics, arguing that if they had worth their position as chairmen, they should be ready to fund their movements and accommodation issues

“I hope you are not waiting for me to give you money for transportation and accommodation. We don’t share money here. The struggle is our collective project and you are critical stakeholders. When we win and I become president, from among you I will appoint special advisers, executive directors, chairmen of boards, council chairmen, to say the least. The positions are more than enough to go round.

“If you are worth your chairmanship, you should be ready to transport yourselves to meetings and find your relations or friends you can squat with here in Abuja,” the source quoted the president to have admonished them.

“Buhari made this commitment when he was yet struggling for a single term of four years. Even when party offices were being shared among the legacy parties in 2014, he asked us not to drag for offices because presidency was our collective goal,” the source added.

The defunct CPC chieftain further lamented “now he is serving the seventh year of his two terms of eight years without remembering the majority of the pioneer chairmen of the state branches to whom he made the vow. Rather, he continued to snub us.”

According to him, “of the thirty-seven of us, including FCT, only six have been rewarded by the president. Those abandoned by the president, sadly, include some of those who have been faithfully working for him since 2003.

“We have been patient enough. So we have examined Buhari’s exploitation of us and his irreligious promise-and-fail by the doctrines of our respective faiths, and we are unanimous that he has offended God by dumping us after use: by reneging on his vow.

“He has impoverished us and rubbished our political and social relevance. Therefore, we are going to take our case against him before our various spiritual powers which include shrines and deities as it applies to individuals.

“The Muslims among us will commence ten-day fasting on December 20 preparatory to the D-day. We have been holding Zoom meetings towards this since September.

“We have scheduled to evoke the various spiritual powers simultaneously at midnight of December 31.

“We have delayed action till now because one of us from the South who used to be the closest to Buhari among us, advised us to consider the fact that what we are about to do will affect generations of lineage and so we should pity the First Lady who has been pleading our course since early 2016. But, he too, now wants us to spill the beans and damn the consequences,” he declared.

He decried a situation where the president would continue “to snub us after rising on our sweat and expect to be in peace.

“We are demanding: an audience with him, an appointment each in the category of those he vowed to give us and, most importantly and monetary compensation for the time spent so far, enough for every one of us to acquire a standard house in our respective state capital.”

“We are desperate. None of us expected President Buhari to become this wicked upon assuming power,” he further lamented.

