Again, suspected Boko-haram terrorists kill three, kidnap six in Taraba

By Terna Chikpa - Jalingo
Suspected Boko-haram members on Sunday afternoon attacked Jouro Manu town in Gassol local government area of Taraba State killing three people while six others were kidnapped.
A resident, Mallam Saidu Usman told our correspondent that the attackers came on 9 Vectra and Bajaj motorcycles and started shooting anyone at sight.
“They came in the afternoon with two people each on a motorcycle and started shooting at anyone they see.
“They killed three people on the spot and abducted six others to an unknown destination,” Usman narrated.
Taraba State Police command through its PPRO, Gambo Bajabu Kwache, confirmed the incident, noting that police were already on top of the situation to track down the attackers.
Tribune Online reports that the immediate past chairman of Gassol local government, Hon. Musa Abdullahi Chul had earlier in October 2021 and in February 2022, raised the alarm that Boko-haram terrorists were regrouping in a forest in the local government.
Our correspondent also reports that the Council chairman’s alarm came barely after one month when suspected Boko-haram in military uniform test-ran an explosive device on a Catholic church in the local government, blowing off the church.


