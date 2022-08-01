Court orders stoppage of construction works at Alade market

Latest News
By Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare
Court orders stoppage, Industrial Court annuls, Man bags life imprisonment, My wife is ill tempered My husband beats me ‘I developed high blood pressure high blood pressure Court remands 35-year-old man for defiling three-year-old girl in Osun, My husband Suspected land grabbers, Major files N2bn, Court restrains AGF, Ondo court jails woman, Court receives $1.3m cash recovered, Directors in legal tussle , alleged stealing, car doors, court, BRT, Driver, court, death, Court, farmer, court, Court sentences welder, robbing housewife, court, , stolen property, court, trader, stealing bicycle, court, Apprentice , inflicting injuries, Court, neighbour, buying stolen car, businessman, court, Akehomen Timothy, betting agent, stealing , court, cut grass, Court, stealing phones, armed robbery, court, shop owner, Gyang Raymond, stealing, gas cylinder, Court, misappropriating, Court, sales rep, Court orders resident doctors to resume, criminal breach of trust, court, drivers, water, stealing, court, Undergraduate, certificate forgery, court,Osun-Osogbo porn persons, court, assault, neighbour , stealing, driver, court, sweep, bar attendants, exotic wines, court, theft, tricycle operators, alleged possession of firearms, Court, battery, stealing , Court, alleged misappropriation, Court, manager, church property, Court, man, theft, Court invalidates suspension, Tiv-Jukun crisis, armed robbery, attempted murder, Court, Computer operator, court, theft, defrauding, Court, stealing, court,suspects, imprisonment, steals clothes, Court, man, garnishee order on Nasarawa, stealing ,allegedly, defrauding, friend, businessman, transformer, church, court, Mother docked for murder, bags of rice, court , stealing , Internet fraud, court, forgery, Ekiti, farm, killing, assault, stealing, Court, police, culpable homicide, defile, rape, court, imprisonment,Court, Court , defrauding job seekers , Ize-Iyamu, Court , Edo guber, disqualification, , Lawyers suit against NSIA, threat to life, court, Car dealer, court, fraud, community service, face masks order, COVID-19, coronavirus, Osogbo, Osun, magistrate court, 53 persons, NDDC, EFCC, Contractors, Courts give electoral victories, sexual assault, theft, alleged, Oyo,imprisonment, court, daughter, Indian hemp, smoking, Court, Court , housekeeper , robbing employer, police, EFCC, arraigns, officials, Benue, pension, fraud, court, money, divorce,Court , Osun ,man , false pretence, ,Court, murder, Ado-Ekiti, teenager, DSS, 12 years, Court, Kwara, internet fraudster, , Jigawa CJ, Police , theft , Osun, court, fraud, travel agents,court union bank, Theft, cell phone, court, police,Court, Nigeria Police

Justice Raliat Adebiyi of a Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja has given an order stopping Messrs Masters Reality International Concepts Ltd, from further construction activities on Alade Market, Allen Avenue, pending the determination of the suit before the court.

The court further gave an order restraining Ikeja Local Government from further adjudicating over Alade Market.

Justice Adebiyi gave the order while ruling on an application of
interlocutory injunction over the market in a suit delineated Id/7894/19 filed by Gbenga Ajala of Wiseview Chamber on behalf of Mrs Adenike Isiba-kasali, Chief Ligali Adebayo Isiba and Mr Saheed Adogoke Isiba, who filed the suit for themselves and as representatives of the Alli Isiba family of Itire.

The court ordered that all parties cease further construction or activities on the property which is the subject matter of the suit, situate at Alade Village Obafemi Awolowo way, Ikeja

The order given by the court will be effective pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter before the court and it restrains all parties from carrying out construction work or any activity on the said site.

The judge after giving the order adjourned the matter till October 11, 2022, for a hearing.

The Alli Isiba family of Itire had filed the application pursuant to Order 38, Rule 8 and Order 39, Rule 3 and 8 of the Lagos State (Civil Procedure Rules) 2012.

Earlier during the proceedings, Mr Gbenga Ajala of Wiseview Chamber had said that the application which is supported by a 29-paragraph affidavit deposed to by the head of the Alli Isiba Family, is asking the court to determine whether, given the circumstances of the case, it is not just and equitable that order of interlocutory injunction is made restraining the defendants from further trespassing on the land of the family at Alade Village, Ikeja, Lagos State pending the determination of the suit.

He had informed the court that the family land at Alade market is covered by a Deed of Conveyance dated 23rd September 1977 and registered as No. 61, on Page 61, in Volume 1657 in the Register of Deeds in the Land Registry, Ikeja,

While counsel to Ikeja Local Government had informed the court that his client who contracted the service of Messrs Masters Reality International Concepts Ltd to develop the Alade Market has withdrawn contract agreement with him and henceforth he doesn’t represent the Local Government interest in the market.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


100% Natural Solution To Finally End Premature Ejaculation, IncreasesSmall Cucumber and Bedtime Lasting Power in 7days... CLICK HERE TO GET IT (Before It Disappears!!!)

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More