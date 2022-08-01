Court orders stoppage of construction works at Alade market

Justice Raliat Adebiyi of a Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja has given an order stopping Messrs Masters Reality International Concepts Ltd, from further construction activities on Alade Market, Allen Avenue, pending the determination of the suit before the court.

The court further gave an order restraining Ikeja Local Government from further adjudicating over Alade Market.

Justice Adebiyi gave the order while ruling on an application of

interlocutory injunction over the market in a suit delineated Id/7894/19 filed by Gbenga Ajala of Wiseview Chamber on behalf of Mrs Adenike Isiba-kasali, Chief Ligali Adebayo Isiba and Mr Saheed Adogoke Isiba, who filed the suit for themselves and as representatives of the Alli Isiba family of Itire.

The court ordered that all parties cease further construction or activities on the property which is the subject matter of the suit, situate at Alade Village Obafemi Awolowo way, Ikeja

The order given by the court will be effective pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter before the court and it restrains all parties from carrying out construction work or any activity on the said site.

The judge after giving the order adjourned the matter till October 11, 2022, for a hearing.

The Alli Isiba family of Itire had filed the application pursuant to Order 38, Rule 8 and Order 39, Rule 3 and 8 of the Lagos State (Civil Procedure Rules) 2012.

Earlier during the proceedings, Mr Gbenga Ajala of Wiseview Chamber had said that the application which is supported by a 29-paragraph affidavit deposed to by the head of the Alli Isiba Family, is asking the court to determine whether, given the circumstances of the case, it is not just and equitable that order of interlocutory injunction is made restraining the defendants from further trespassing on the land of the family at Alade Village, Ikeja, Lagos State pending the determination of the suit.

He had informed the court that the family land at Alade market is covered by a Deed of Conveyance dated 23rd September 1977 and registered as No. 61, on Page 61, in Volume 1657 in the Register of Deeds in the Land Registry, Ikeja,

While counsel to Ikeja Local Government had informed the court that his client who contracted the service of Messrs Masters Reality International Concepts Ltd to develop the Alade Market has withdrawn contract agreement with him and henceforth he doesn’t represent the Local Government interest in the market.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



