Again, PDP, LP lose two members to APC

Two lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday.

The are: Hon. Peter Apankpe (PDP-Cross River) and Hon. Paul Nnamchi (LP-Enugu).

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen who read the communication on the defection of Hon. Apankpe said: “I want you to listen attentively. My first announcement is coming from Honorable Chief Peter Akankpe, Deputy Chairman House Committee on FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, and his message for us today reads as follows. Notification of my defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressive Congress, APC.

“I write to notify this Honorable House that I have since June 2nd, 2025, resigned my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and wholeheartedly defected to the All- Progressives Congress (APC).

“My decision is predicated on the failure of my former party to resolve its debilitating internal crisis that has unbearably lingered for too long. I ridiculously robbed the party of its outward harmony, conviviality, and attraction.

“While I remain grateful for the launching pad the PDP provided for me to actualize my desire to serve my people, it is however unfortunate that I had to quit the party because the wholesome climate for my unfettered membership of the party now appears totally absent in the party.

“I therefore here declare that I am now a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Hon. Akankpe said in the letter.

Also reading the defection letter from Hon. Nnamchi, the Speaker said: “And this time is coming from Honorable Professor Paul S. Nnamchi. His message is also on notice of defection from the Labour Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC). His message reads as follows:

“History rarely remembers those who stood still in moments that demanded movement. With deep reflection, I tender my resignation from the Labour Party, a platform now plagued by internal power paralysis and troubling laws of direction.

“When a political house becomes consumed by conflict and death to reason, staying becomes a betrayal of purpose.

“In contrast, President Bola Tinubu is confronting the nation’s challenges with the audacity leadership requires taking bold, if painful, steps that speak of a future claimed not postponed.

“Infidelity to my conscience and my constituents, I align with a vision that seeks not applause but impact.”

In response to the defection of the two Minority lawmakers, Deputy Minority Whip, Hon. George Ozodinobi, said: “This carrot is being shared around by the acclaimed biggest party in this country, APC.

“I want to personally congratulate a professor that decided, with all his research, decided to leave a party of ideology to a party that don’t have ideology.

“A professor that came to this House, a professor that left his Colleagues without consultation.

“A professor I so admire in this chamber, who has become so close in our relationship in this House, has left a party that will take this country to the promised land in 2027.

“But our hands are open to welcome them when the time is right. Thank you, Mr. Speaker, for this opportunity. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of PDP Caucus beckoned on “courageous members” to attend an emergency meeting at A-Class Restaurant, Maitama District, Abuja at 7pm on Wednesday night.