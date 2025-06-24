Kogi govt lauds World Bank Group, NEMA’s commitment to disaster management

Kogi State Government has commended the World Bank Group and the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA) for their commitment to disaster management.

The state Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo gave the commendation on Tuesday in Lokoja during a three-day emergency response plan workshop organised for critical stakeholders in disaster management by the agency in collaboration with the World Bank.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Hillary Ojomah Egwuda, the Governor noted that the two organizations have made positive impacts on Preparedness and response to disasters in Kogi State, citing examples of such interventions.

He assured that Kogi State government will continue to ensure proper collaboration with the World Bank and NEMA in its quest to achieve the desired goals in disaster management.

According to the Governor, the choice of Kogi as a pilot state for the engagement demonstrates the commitment of the two bodies to addressing the challenges occasioned by natural disasters which needed to be handled by relevant stakeholders.

“The present administration in its special and usual way remains committed to ensuring that SEMA acts within its mandate and in line with global best practices, as this would go a long way at alleviating the plight of victims of natural disasters, this government has demonstrated through release of funds severally to give victims more hope,” the Governor remarked.

The Director General of NEMA, Mrs Zubaida Umar who was represented by Dr Enimode Abdullahi Bamidele noted that the objectives of the engagement include establishing a robust emergency preparedness and response structure in all the local governments as well as advocating for the adoption and inauguration of local emergency management committees and developing a comprehensive database of volunteers.

The representative of the World Bank Group, Mr Francis Koka described Kogi State as unique based on its strategic location, saying the partnership with NEMA was to focus on five key areas involving emergency preparedness and response.

Mr Francis assured that the World Bank would continue to offer its technical and operational support in areas of disaster management.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of Kogi State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Muktar Atima noted that the Agency has been proactive in its activities over the years.

Muktar Atima praised the two partners for their commitment to the course, emphasising that the present administration has demonstrated the political will to make life more meaningful for the citizens.