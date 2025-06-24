Gov Ododo performs groundbreaking of 500-unit housing project in Sokoto

Kogi Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, on Tuesday, performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a 500-unit housing estate in Sokoto, describing the project as a bold testament to purposeful and people-centred governance.

Governor Ododo was invited by his counterpart, the Governor of Sokoto, His Excellency Dr Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, to flag off the ambitious housing project designed to serve civil servants and other residents in the state.

In a colourful ceremony held near the fast-developing Sokoto New City, the event drew dignitaries including the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, who praised Governor Ododo for honouring the invitation and commended Governor Aliyu for prioritising the welfare of his people.

“I thank the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, for joining us on this important day,” the Sultan said. “To Governor Ahmad Aliyu, I assure you of my continued support and pray that your people-centred initiatives continue to uplift Sokoto.”

In his remarks, Governor Ahmad Aliyu described the project as a key fulfillment of his campaign promise to provide decent and affordable housing for the people, especially civil servants who have served the state with dedication.

“This project is a product of our determination to solve the housing deficit in Sokoto,” Governor Aliyu stated. “I urge the contractor to deliver quality work within the agreed timeframe. We are focused on delivering on all our campaign promises.”

The Governor also appreciated the guidance of his predecessor, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, acknowledging his enduring support and fatherly advice. He further expressed gratitude to Governor Ododo for his presence, calling it a demonstration of solidarity and unity in the progressive fold.

Governor Ododo, in his speech, praised Governor Aliyu for what he described as “a vision rooted in compassion and executed with clarity.” He noted that the 500-unit project—comprising 300 three-bedroom and 200 four-bedroom flats—goes beyond building houses, as it creates communities, restores hope, and strengthens the future.

“Your Excellency, you are not just laying bricks; you are laying the foundation for a more humane and inclusive Sokoto,” Governor Ododo said. “This is what progressive governance under the APC truly represents.”

He further lauded the strategic partnership with Teamwork Construction Company Nigeria Limited for executing the project, which is expected to be completed within 12 months, and made available to both public and private sector buyers to create a balanced housing market in the state.

The Kogi State Governor also saluted the legacy of Senator Wamakko, describing him as “a statesman in the truest sense” whose investment in leadership continues to yield results across Sokoto and beyond.

Governor Ododo equally acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for providing the enabling environment through bold economic reforms that have empowered states to deliver critical infrastructure.

He ended his remarks by congratulating the people of Sokoto while declaring the groundbreaking of the estate

“To the glory of Almighty Allah and for the benefit of the good people of Sokoto State, I hereby perform the groundbreaking for the 500-Unit Housing Estate”.