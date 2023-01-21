Again: Gunmen kill Ebubeagu Commander in Ebonyi

Suspected gunmen have killed one Charles Nwankwo who is the Commander of Ebubeagu in Ogboji Ward, Ezza North Local Government Area.

The gunmen, according to a source in the area stormed the house of the Ebubeagu commander at around 1 am and shot him dead.

The source noted that the gunmen carted away his motorcycle and gun.

“Charles Nwankwo is Ebubeagu commander in Ogboji Ward, Ezza North LGA. Gunmen visited him at his hometown in Ogboji community and shot him dead, collected his motorcycle and gun, and ran away”, the source said.

Ebonyi State Commander of Ebubeagu, Friday Ujor confirmed the killings.

He however said he was yet to get full details of both incidents.

Police spokesperson, Chris Anyanwu could not be reached for comments.

He did not take calls or reply to text messages sent to his phone numbers.

Also Read:10 dead in auto crash in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Recall that gunmen same yesterday (Friday) attacked APC meeting in Izzi local government and killed two persons.