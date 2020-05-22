Again, 27 out of 28 coronavirus cases in Oyo came from iSON Xperiences, says Makinde

Twenty seven out of the 28 new coronavirus positive cases recorded in Oyo State on Thursday are from the same Ibadan-bases organisation, iSON Xperiences, the state governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Friday.

Governor Makinde, who said this on his twitter handle, said apart from the 27 cases from the organisation, the 28th case was reported from Akinyele Local Government Area of the state, bringing the total cases in Oyo State to 190.

According to Makinde: “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for twenty-eight suspected cases came back POSITIVE. Twenty-seven are from iSON Xperiences and the last case is from Akinyele Local Government Area. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 190.

“Let me reassure you, as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, that we are doing everything in our power to contain the spread of this disease, given the recent increase in numbers.

“The upside is that majority of the COVID-19 cases in Oyo State have relatively mild or no symptoms. This means that with the proper management of cases that we have put in place, they will recover without any complications.

“The downside is that when people are asymptomatic, they can easily spread the virus unknowingly. This is why we must all play our roles by adhering to guidelines on frequent hand washing with soap and water, physical distancing and the use of face mask in public places.

“We will continue to deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that the virus is contained in Oyo State. Together, we can fight this pandemic.”

