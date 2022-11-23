Agadagba of Egbema kingdom installed amid fanfare 

Following the completion of his traditional rites, the people of the Egbema Clan in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State and Ovia South West and Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Areas of Edo state, have officially installed Meshack Eseighotiegha Ubabiri as the Bini Pere IV, Agadagba of Egbema Kingdom.

The installation ceremony was held at Ajakurama town on November 23, 2022, and administered by the Senior Priest, High Chief Godwin Namu and Chairman of Egbema traditional Council of chiefs, Chief Tax Egbaibor.

In his speech during the ceremony, HRM Meshack Eseighotiegha Ubabiri, Bini Pere IV, Agadagba of Egbema Kingdom, expressed appreciation to God for enthroning him to the exalted throne of his forefathers, as the Agadagba of Egbema Kingdom.

He implored everyone in the kingdom to join hands with him to move the ancient kingdom to enviable heights in the committee of kingdoms.

“I will work with the governments to return our past glory and chart a new understanding for prosperity and development unprecedented in our kingdom.

“I assure you that as we embark on this journey of progress, peace and development, we shall abide by the rule of law as a true kingdom under God Almighty,” he pledged.

He also extended hands of brotherhood and graciousness to Mr Napoleon Egin to freely come to him and make peace, as a king cannot harbour a grudge against his subjects.

The monarch thanked members of the Regency Council for their great Services to the Kingdom, the Egbema Leaders of Thought, led by Elder Edmund E. Doyah-Tiemo, and the Ogbudugbudu Ruling House, for their resilience and the act of sportsmanship exhibited by his co-contenders.