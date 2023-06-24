President Bola Tinubu has left Paris, France for London, England after the conclusion of his participation in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President, Emmanuel Macron.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by Dele Alake, Special Adviser Special Duties, Communications & Strategy, Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday, will now proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit.

The President will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The statement also pointed out that apart from his participation at the event, President Tinubu also held high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.

It noted that the summit afforded the President the opportunity of projecting, on a global stage, his advocacy for widening the fiscal space, economic justice for Africa as the world accelerates the pace of energy transition, and the urgency of addressing the pressing issues of poverty and climate change.

