Nigerian singer, Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, popularly known as Seyi Vibez, has bought a house for his father.

The singer, whose mother died recently, shared a video of the house while recalling how Wizkid prayed for him the first time they met that he will use music to buy house for his mother.

“The first time I met StarboyWiz, he prayed that my music buys a house for my mum one day.

“Forever grateful to ALLAH. Congratulations Baba Loseyi”, Seyi Vibez captioned.