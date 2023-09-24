After many failed attempts in over four years trying to further her studies through scholarship, an alumna of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS), Blessing Ejeh, has won the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship for her master’s degree in Poland — a country in Central Europe.

Although grew up in Abuja, Blessing hails from Aidogodo, a town in Benue State. The young lady couldn’t control her joy for winning despite many rejections, when she got a congratulatory mail on being selected for the scholarship in May 2023.

The Erasmus awardee graduated with a first-class honour — 4.61 out of 5.0 CGPA grading system — in Sociology. She also bagged an award for the best graduating student for the Faculty of Social Sciences during the 2015/2016 academic session.

While speaking with this reporter, Blessing said, “I have been applying for several scholarships since 2018 and I kept receiving rejection (love) letters. So I am super excited and grateful to God for this opportunity to further my studies outside the shores of my country.”

The Erasmus Mundus Scholarship Programme is a joint master’s degree program funded by the European Union that offers students all over the world to study across at least three higher institutions in Europe. The courses are often interdisciplinary and the scholarship is a prestigious one.

“I heard of the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship in 2021 through a post made on LinkedIn by a former scholar who was a student of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto. I submitted my first application in January 2022 however it was not successful. So, I started working on my next early enough waiting, and in January 2023, I submitted another application to the Women’s and Gender Studies – GEMMA, and I got the one Yes I have been for since 2018,” narrated Blessing.

She advised other graduates that, “Education is not a scam and whatever dreams or aspirations they have are valid and achievable as long as they are ready to put in the required efforts, trust God, and not give up.”

