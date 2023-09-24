Niger State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Hadiza Asabe Mohammed has over the weekend inaugurated a Central Working Group( CWG) that will reposition the education sector in the state,

The event took place at the ministry’s conference hall at the New Secretariat, Minna and was attended by prominent education stakeholders and media representatives.

The committee under the leadership of the commissioner and the permanent secretary, Dr Wasa Jonathan K, will spearhead the transformation of education by formulating and implementing policies that address the challenges faced by education sector in the state.

During a press briefing in Minna, the commissioner highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to improve the quality of education and also announced the eleven sub-committees that will work under the central working group.

According to the Commissioner, these sub-committees each will focus on various aspects of education, ensuring a comprehensive approach to tackle the existing issues and the quality of education across the state.

She added that the committees unveiled among others, ECCDE and Special Education, Endowment, Partnership and Linkages, Infrastructure and Education. Resources, Technology and Digitization, Training and Retraining linkages.

Others, she said , “are Infrastructural Resources,Training and Teacher Professionalism, Examinations, Admission and Records as well as the School Feeding committee.

Accordingly, she said the committee, consisting of education experts, administrators and stakeholders, will play a crucial role in implementing innovative strategies to enhance the quality of education across the State.

Dr Hadiza, however expressed confidence in the capabilities of the CWG and its sub-committees for a comprehensive overhaul of the education system to meet the demands of the 21st-century workforce.