After graduation, I only practised law for three years to please my parents — Linda Jabaru

The Chief Executive Officer, Adivahs Event Limited, Linda Jabaru, in this chat with SEGUN KASALI, went down memory lane to explain what informed her decision to leave Law, her career choice just three years after practice, among other issues.

How memorable was growing up?

I grew up seeing my father flourish in two businesses. So also did my mum, who ran a restaurant business for a while in Lagos. Right from my school days, I used to sell something. I would go to Dubai and London even at a young age. I was born into a Christian and a very loving and caring home. One of those things that shaped my life was the reward system; that is, do good and be rewarded. I remember that my dad would say that if you scored a good grade in school, he would probably send you to London. So, that propelled us to do those good things.

Can you remember some of those promises?

I remember at age seven, my dad promised to take me to Jerusalem if I came first in school, and I did. He took me and my brother, Jide, on that trip. And so many other things like that.

Do you still remember some of those pranks you played while growing up?

I was really playful and notorious. We had a big corn farm at the back of my school then, and we would harvest and sell to the students. Little things like that fetched us money, even though it was not much. I would say there was no negative experience. They were just youthful exuberance.

Who was the disciplinarian between your mum and dad?

Daddy was. I remember an event. I was undertaking JAMB lessons, and we would sneak out to parties during those periods. So, my daddy would flog us because of that and if you fail to do chores. If he told us not to do something, I would end up doing it just to find out why he said we should not do it. So, they would flog me for anything like that.

What were those traits you took from them?

I would say one of the traits I took from my dad was resilience. He never gives up. Business-wise, he forged ahead. Dad taught us that the sky was not our limit, and that you could do anything you wanted to do. With my mum, I was taught love and patience. She was so loving, caring, and she believed in people. I think that is where I developed my business instinct. She was someone who believed in investing in people. When we went out, she would ask if I had greeted this person and that person. So, it was a mixture of those personalities. My dad was strong, resilient, and dogged about those things. You have to do things in your stride and make the best of it. So, the two characters, forged together, made me who I am.

What was your dream career growing up?

Growing up, there were three options children were always given: either you were a doctor, a lawyer, or an engineer. It was either of these three. My parents shied away from other areas. I wasn’t good at Mathematics and so I went for the other option, which was Law. I remember one of my lecturers asking me where I would be in the next 20 years or thereabouts. He then told me he knew I would not practise Law, but would do business, and he was right because I only practised Law for three years. I only did it to please my parents. It wasn’t what I was down for. I was interested in being out there, doing shows and all that. I thought the lecturer was being mean by saying that. Looking back now, I can say that yes, he was right.

Which of the courses gave you the toughest time?

I think it was more of Contract Law. I did not like it, but I enjoyed it. For me, I tried to be the best at anything I put my heart into. There were some difficult aspects of Contract Law but my speciality was Matrimonial Law.

Any striking event at the University of Ife back then that remains indelible in your memory?

The most striking thing was that I met my husband there in my first year. I had known him before, but we started going out when we met in school. I met wonderful people at Ife. The friendship that I have had is from Ife.

How did you meet him?

I was schoolmate with his younger sisters back in secondary school. So, I had known the family for such a long time. But then, we met up in Ife, became friends, and yeah, we got married.

What got you attracted to him?

My husband was a very quiet man. One of the major things was that he was very intelligent. I saw what a lot of people did not see in him. He is a kind man. He is a good father. I was very boisterous, but he was a very calm and cool person. So, I thought this would be the best man for me. Obviously, we fell in love. The most important thing for me was that he was very kind and silently there for me. He doesn’t say too much, but he is there. We were young, 18 years old, but you just know this is a future partner.

Do you remember some of the sacrifices he made?

We had so much fun. We would party together. Olumide was one of the students who drove to school then. He would take us to parties back in school, and he would wait for us in the car. One of the things I would say about my relationship with my husband is that he gave me the opportunity to be myself, for me to fly and flourish. Most men would not allow you. If I have a job in Dubai tomorrow, for instance, I would tell him and he would allow me. He does whatever makes me happy. He doesn’t bring me down. I got in yesterday around 4 am after returning from a wedding, most men would say what kind of work are you doing that is taking this time? But, he just embraced what I do and what makes me happy.

What nicknames were you called in school?

To be honest, I can’t remember. Some people would call me Lindodo and all sorts of names because I was a social butterfly. They would say no party is possible if these girls are not there. I was the life of the party. I was always the jovial one. I would dance, dance, and dance.

What did life present to you after school?

My dad had it all planned for me. We were the first set in Law School, Abuja. He had planned my life, kind of, for me. While he was doing all these, I was laughing because my husband had travelled to the United Kingdom at that time. I had my travel plans because I was planning to join him. So, I went to work in a law firm and I enjoyed that.

At what point did you bring your travel plans to reality?

I, kind of, gave myself an ultimatum. So, I left for the UK for Christmas and came back home. Thereafter, in March the following year, I went again and couldn’t come back to Nigeria. In fact, I did not even drop a resignation letter at my workplace. So, we got married in 2002.

How did you navigate life in the UK?

I would say life was not easy. It was easier then than now. So, the first thing my husband did was that he bought a house. We did not even have a bed and we were using paper plates to eat. I started working as a care worker. It was kind of alien to me, considering where I am coming from, but life carried on. He was in IT but I was thinking what I could do. He was like go into IT, I would teach you. He taught me Software Testing and I worked for different companies such as Bank of England, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander Bank, and many insurance companies. A couple of years down the road, I had two children and I was always working out of London. I had a nanny and my mum was always around. So, it was really difficult. But the money was good, and we were doing well. So, I thought that this would not be sustainable for me.

Was that how the entrepreneurial spirit in you resurfaced?

Exactly. So, I was like, what can I do next? I started the full container party thing in Lagos. I like household things. So, I would randomly buy them and sell them in Lagos. To cut the story short, I found solace in event decoration.

What was the perception of the Events Decoration industry before now?

Before now, they looked down on us but the tables have turned because there is a lot of money to be made in the industry now. With event decoration now, you dictate what you earn by the standard you set for yourself. Now, we sit down and people listen whenever we talk. I have been doing corporate events and I have been doing the National Film Festival every year for the past seven years with the huge profits that come from it.

What is event decor like in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, event decoration is different from event planning. We work closely with planners. I have planners who work with me. They bring to life concepts and from concepts to reality.