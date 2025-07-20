Tunde Kelani’s Cordelia premieres in cinemas

The film, boasting a stellar cast, highlights the profound and enduring connection between African literature and cinema.

RENOWNED filmmaker Tunde Kelani’s latest project, Cordelia, officially opened in cinemas on Friday, July 18. The period drama, adapted from the novella of the same title by Professor Femi Osofisan, was three years in the works.

“After three years of hard work, resilience, and faith, Cordelia is finally ready for cinema audiences,” Kelani began at a recent media briefing. “This is not just the release of a film—it is the celebration of a journey. A journey that began with a powerful story on the page and comes alive on nationwide cinema distribution by Film One.”

Already drawing positive reviews, Cordelia boasts a stellar cast, including Omowunmi Dada as the titular character, William Benson (Adekunle), Yvonne Jegede (Remi), Keppy Ekpeyong as Colonel Nwanze, and Kelechi Udegbe as Major Kawale.

The screenplay was written by Bunmi Ajiboye, with Kelani producing the film alongside executive producers Tayo Oladimeji and Kunle Adebiyi.

Set in 1990s Nigeria, when military coups were common, the film follows the harrowing story of Cordelia Nwanze-Peters, the daughter of an accused coup plotter. As student protests erupt across university campuses, Cordelia is viciously attacked. Rescued by her friend Stella, she finds shelter with Professor Adekunle Benson, a disillusioned academic stuck in a failing marriage.

As political tension mounts, Adekunle becomes her reluctant protector, unaware that the real mastermind of the coup is Major Kawale, who used Cordelia’s father, Colonel Nwanze, as a pawn. When the truth surfaces, Nwanze escapes captivity and thwarts the coup. Yet Cordelia remains in danger, and Adekunle must risk everything to protect her. In a gripping climax, Cordelia confronts her tormentor, and justice finally prevails.

Speaking further on the inspiration behind the film, Kelani, the producer of Saworoide, Thunderbolt, Agogo Ewo, White Handkerchief, Maami, Kosegbe, and Sidi Ilujinle, reflected on its literary roots:

“At the heart of Cordelia is a remarkable novella by one of Africa’s literary giants, Professor Femi Osofisan. His work provided a rich, layered foundation that we were honoured to adapt. This film underscores the deep and ongoing connection between African literature and cinema.”

Kelani emphasized that the adaptation of African stories serves a greater purpose: cultural preservation. “Our written narratives, oral traditions, folklore, and lived realities form our intangible heritage. When we bring them to the screen, we aren’t merely entertaining—we’re preserving, interpreting, and transmitting culture. That’s what gives African cinema its authenticity and strength.”

He continued, “When power shifts violently—through coups or the consequences of years of neglect—it’s the innocent who suffer first. Families are torn apart, children displaced, parents silenced or disappeared. Cordelia gives voice to these quiet victims, the ones history often forgets.”

One of the film’s standout features is its music. Michael Ogunlade composed the original score, but it gained a new dimension through a unique international collaboration. The Music Department of the University of Delaware, led by Professor Anderson, orchestrated and arranged the score as part of a cultural project titled Cultural Fusion.

“This collaboration between continents, cultures, and creative traditions mirrors what Cordelia stands for,” Kelani noted. “It’s a dialogue—between African storytelling and global artistry. It shows what’s possible when we open our doors to collaboration while remaining rooted in our identity.”

Looking ahead, Kelani concluded: “For me, Cordelia is not the end, but a new beginning—marking the start of a fresh chapter filled with entertaining, thought-provoking, and culturally grounded films that will continue to complement my decades-long journey in African cinema.”