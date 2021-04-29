After four months at home, Kano Government directs civil servants to resume at work

The Kano State government has directed all civil servants to resume at work with immediate effect.after four months at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

According to him, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje gave the directive during the weekly State Executive Council Meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano.

He, however, added that the measure followed successes recorded in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the state in the last three months.

Malam Garba also stated that permanent secretaries and heads of extra ministerial departments and agencies are, by this directive, requested to ensure that there is compliance to government COVID-19 protocols and regulations in their workplaces.

It will be recalled that workers in Kano were directed to stay at home since January 18 following an upsurge in cases of the disease.