Police kill three suspected bandits in Benue

Police in Benue State on Wednesday said that three suspected bandits were killed when they engaged police in a gun battle at Tomatar Imande Ukusuu Mbavher council ward in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Catherine Anene, said that policemen raided the suspected bandits camp located in a forest in Tomatar village.

Anene said that the bandits on sighting the police engaged them in a gun duel but were overpowered and were rounded up with injuries.

“On 28th April 2021 at about 0200hrs, an identified bandits camp at a forest in Tomatar Imande Ukusuu Mbacher Council ward, Kastina-Ala Local Government Area was raided by operatives of Benue State Police command.

“During the operation, there was a prolonged exchange of gunfire between the police and bandits. Consequently, three of the bandits were arrested with bullet wounds while other suspects fled with injuries.

“The injured suspects were rushed to hospital but confirmed dead by the doctors. Corpses of the deceased have been deposited at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi,” the statement read in part.

Anene said that exhibits recovered from the suspects include; two AK47 rifles loaded with 29 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, cutlasses, a bunch of substances suspected to be charms and knives.

She said that efforts were ongoing to arrest fleeing suspects, adding that the command called on the good people of Sankara to cooperate with the police by providing any useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects at large.

