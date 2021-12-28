After 40 years, late Lagelu school bus driver gets reward from alumni

For the family of the late Sunday Adegboye, fondly called Bros Sunday, who was a school bus driver with one of the foremost indigenous schools in Ibadan, Lagelu Grammar School, it was a yuletide with a difference as they got a validation that he lived a life of service and dedication.

Indeed, it was an emotional period for them when the Old Boys of Lagelu Grammar School, 1981 set, decided to reward and recognise the late bus driver for his dedication, commitment and duty of care while he transported them on school tours during their years as students, especially for standing as a father figure to many students during their stay in the school.

The award and recognition was carried out at the grand finale of events marking the 40th anniversary of the graduation of the 1981 set at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in Ibadan.

For the children and family, the posthumous recognition was a proof that their father was a good man while on earth and a prompting to also live well and do their best irrespective of the situation they find themselves.

Reading the citation of the honoree during the Gala and Awards Nite, Mr Deolu Allen stated that the Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed on Mr Sunday Adegboye for his outstanding significance, steadfast service and invaluable contributions to the wellbeing of the students of Lagelu Grammar School.

Presenting the award plaque and cash gift to the son of the late driver who passed on earlier this year at the age of 75 years, the chairman of the LAGELU 81 set, Mr Yinka Oyinlola stated that the set was recognising him for his love and service to humanity, stressing that it was better late than never.

In his response, the son of the late driver who received the posthumous award on behalf of his late father, Mr. Oludele Adegboye expressed the joy of the family that their father’s good work was remembered and that he was recognised for his hard work; he prayed for God’s blessings on the members of the Lagelu Old Boys Association.

There were also other beneficiaries for the special recognition. Also specially recognised at the event was a member of Lagelu 81 set, Mr Fisayo Bolarinwa who is a school principal. In his citation by Mr. Tunde Akinrinmisi, Mr Bolarinwa was awarded for exemplary contribution to the set’s four-year human capacity development for current students of the school which is marked by a steady growth in performance and has manifested in a 100 percent pass rate for Lagelu Grammar School in the 2021 WAEC examinations. He added that Bolarinwa deserved commendation for this feat.

One of the major highlights of the 1981 set’s celebration was the annual general meeting, elections and subsequent handover of the baton from the Yinka Oyinlola-led executive to the newly elected one led by Koledoye Babalola.

Other activities which marked the 40th reunion of the 1981 set of Lagelu Grammar School included a Jumat service, novelty match between the current students and the 81 set, medical outreach and health checks, family picnic and an interactive session with beneficiaries of the set’s extra-coaching sessions.