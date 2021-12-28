Father of two needs N1.5m to survive cheek cancer

For the family of Shorunke Adeola Waheed, these are not the best of times. The 36-year-old father of two who has been fighting a deteriorating cancer of the cheek has been struggling to remain alive.

A very sad Waheed, while narrating the extent of his challenge said he has been unable to take care of himself and his family, saying that he needs all the financial aid that he can get to survive his pressing challenge.

In a letter from the University College Hospital, Ibadan, to Marcelle Ruth Cancer and Specialist Hospital, Victoria Island, dated December 14, 2021, the Consultant Radiation and Clinical Oncologist, Dr. B. Olutoye Ogunnorin stated that Waheed is being managed “for left Maxillary antral cancer and has had 5 courses of chemotherapy (vincristine, adriamcyin, cyclophosphamide and prednisolone). He presented at the clinic with complains of progressive increase in size of the tumor. He is being referred to you for possible radiotherapy to the maxillary antrum on account of disease progression.”

Detailing the bill to carry out a radical radiotherapy to the brain, the Marcelle Ruth Cancer and Specialist Hospital, Victoria Island, stated that Waheed would pay N1.5 million naira for this. Radiotherapy is used to treat brain tumors with radiation.

While appealing for help for her husband, his wife, Mrs. Shorunke stated that “we need all the help we can get. We want everyone to please help us raise N1.5 million so that we can quickly go for the treatment before it is too late. His present condition has affected his job. He is an electrician and was taking care of all his needs. Unfortunately, it has been hard to survive since his health started deteriorating. We are begging everyone to please come to our aid and help us. I don’t want my husband to die.”

Donations can be sent to Access Bank; Account name: Shorunke Adeola; Account Number: 0775377394. Mr. Shorunke can be reached through his wife on 08159738244.