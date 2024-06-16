King Steve Benjamin (KSB), a Russian-based Afrobeat star originally from Ekiti State, Nigeria, has continued to make waves internationally with his unique African-inspired sound.

During a recent homecoming concert in Ekiti State, KSB, who has successfully established his brand in the Russian music scene, announced plans to release his first major EP titled “Mr Badman”.

According to the Afrobeat star, th the much-anticipated project which will be out June 21 promises to deliver a fusion of Russian and Nigerian Amapiano vibes, reflecting his commitment to being a proud ambassador of Nigeria and to making a significant impact in the music industry both locally and globally.

KSB said, “I’m so optimistic about the success of the project and I can assure my fans that all hands are on deck for the release of the EP, which will be made available on major music platforms very soon by my team KSB Vibes Inc.

He also assured his fans to watch out for great music and a higher version of what they are familiar with as he is poised to ignite the music scene with the forthcoming project.

ALSO READ: Eid-el-Kabir: Your sacrifices will not be in vain, Tinubu tells Nigerians