History was made at the GT Event Centre in Warri, Delta State, from days back, when Nnedosa Ifeoma and Warri Fashion Festival organized the Longest Fashion Show in the World, setting a new Guinness World Record.

The five-day extravaganza drew thousands of fashion enthusiasts, influencers, industry experts, and potential customers from across Nigeria and beyond.

De_Alanie Kollection was among the brands that participated in this prestigious event, showcasing the latest fashion trends and designs.

The brand’s collection, featuring 20 stunning female wear pieces, received an overwhelming response from the audience, with many praising the unique styles and attention to detail.

Ajanaku Deborah Adeola, Founder and Creative Director of DE_ALANIE KOLLECTION, expressed her excitement about being part of this historic event.

“We were thrilled to showcase our brand’s aesthetic and connect with potential customers and industry professionals. The response to our collection was amazing, and we’re grateful for the opportunity.”

The Longest Fashion Show in the World was a resounding success, setting a new standard for fashion events in Nigeria and beyond.”

DE_ALANIE KOLLECTION’s participation in this event further solidified its position as a prominent player in the fashion industry.”

ALSO READ: Eid-el-Kabir: Your sacrifices will not be in vain, Tinubu tells Nigerians