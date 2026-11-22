Nigerian-born technology entrepreneur and founder of London-based church technology company, FaithCircle, Kunle Adetayo, has called for the development of digital solutions that address the peculiar needs of African churches, arguing that the continent’s growing influence in global Christianity should be reflected in the technology serving the Church.

Adetayo said Africa’s expanding Christian population presents an opportunity for the continent to take a leading role in shaping the future of church technology, rather than continually depending on digital platforms developed around the administrative and operational realities of Western congregations.

According to the Pew Research Centre, sub-Saharan Africa accounted for 30.7 per cent of the world’s Christian population in 2020, overtaking Europe, which represented 22.3 per cent. The development marks a significant shift from the early 20th century, when Europe was home to the overwhelming majority of Christians.

“The centre of the world’s biggest religion has moved. The church software? Not so much,” Adetayo observed, highlighting what he described as a growing disconnect between the changing geography of Christianity and the technology available to support churches across Africa.

He noted that many popular church management platforms were developed in the United States, with features largely designed around American congregations and assumptions such as dollar-based payments, reliable internet access and relatively straightforward administrative structures.

According to him, these platforms do not always adequately address the complexities of African churches, particularly large denominations with multiple branches, regional structures and international congregations.

“Now picture a big church in Lagos, Accra or Nairobi. It has hundreds of branches reporting to zones and regions, plus sister parishes in London and Houston,” he said, illustrating the administrative demands confronting many African ministries.

He explained that church administrators often rely on WhatsApp broadcasts, spreadsheets, bank alerts and video conferencing platforms to coordinate activities, resulting in fragmented systems that require constant human intervention.

“It works the way a generator works: loudly, and only because someone is always on duty to keep it running,” he remarked.

FaithCircle was established to address some of these challenges by bringing different aspects of church administration and Christian fellowship into a single digital ecosystem.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s democracy: Does power really reside with the people?

Founded by Adetayo, a software engineer, the platform has two major components: a member application designed to help Christians build relationships and grow in their faith, and a Ministry Hub that provides churches with digital tools for live services, donations, events and group activities.

The company says the platform has attracted members in more than 100 countries, with its growing team operating across London, Lagos and Dallas.

Explaining the vision behind the initiative, Adetayo said: “The biggest churches in the world aren’t waiting for Silicon Valley to notice them. We’d rather build with them than for them.”

He explained that the development of FaithCircle had been influenced by the structure and operational needs of African churches, particularly the complexities involved in managing large congregations with multiple branches.

Its Ministry Hub, for instance, enables churches to manage different locations under one system, eliminating the need to maintain separate accounts for individual branches.

Another feature integrates church administration with member engagement, allowing congregants and their relatives living in different countries to remain connected to their local churches and participate in church activities.

The company is also recruiting account representatives in Lagos to engage pastors and church administrators, understand their operational challenges and channel their experiences directly into product development.

Adetayo believes Africa’s experience in developing technology to address local challenges could position the continent as an exporter of innovative solutions to the rest of the world.

He cited the growth of African financial technology companies as an example of how solutions developed around local realities could achieve international relevance.

While acknowledging that lengthy decision-making processes within churches remain a challenge to the adoption of new technology, he admitted that FaithCircle still had considerable work to do.

“We don’t have all of it right yet,” he said, adding that “the majority church of this century is African, and it deserves tools made with it in mind.”