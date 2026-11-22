WHETHER we know it or not, at the core of the forthcoming 2027 election is the key issue of the capability readiness of the civil service system to backstop the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration. Every administration that hopes to transform the well-being of its citizens through the efficient implementation of good governance must necessarily need a functional bureaucratic system that will anchor the effective delivery of public goods. This is exactly the issue that was at the centre table of critical deliberation at the just-concluded 45th National Council and 2026 Annual Conference of the Civil Service Commissions of the Federation, held in Asaba, Delta State. The question on the agenda is very significant: “Towards a Future-Ready Civil Service: The Role of Institutional Re-engineering, Reputation Management and Culture Change at the Civil Service Commissions in Nigeria.”

This theme is apposite and auspicious for many reasons. The first is that this 45th National Council built systematically on the two previous ones. The 43rd conference, which was held in Katsina in 2024, was committed to a programme of institutional re-engineering to transform all the Commissions, federal and state, into game-changing agents that will be committed to a renewed governance partnership with the governments at all levels. This commitment galvanises ongoing initiatives that have kept alive the understanding of the civil service commissions and their constitutional gatekeeping mandate to restore the civil service as a professionalised, meritocratic, and efficient value-adding institution in Nigeria. On its own, the 44th annual conference in Umuahia in 2025 thoroughly interrogated the 5-year Strategic Plan (2026–2030) of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), whose fundamental essence was the commitment to restore the lost glory of the CSCs in Nigeria. This is indeed the first step towards institutionalising the reform vision for a capable, citizen-centred and accountable civil service. And again, most fortunately, this commitment is unravelling in the form of operationalised frameworks—founded on the core values of integrity, professionalism, innovation and accountability (I-PIA)—that are meant to promote a merit-based, fair and ethical workforce.

We arrived at the 45th conference with lots of reform remnants. One of the most fundamental is the fact that we are reforming mostly within the old and traditional Weberian bureaucratic model and all its administrative limitations and debilitations, especially within the African administrative context. This injects one of the first fundamental relevances of the founding mandate of the CSCs as the custodians of the merit principle. This mandate will only make some significant sense if their HRM practices are sufficiently strong to capacitate the civil service in order to make the Nigerian state truly developmental. This then imposes a high pressure on the CSCs and their gatekeeping mandate to put in place procedures that make it easy to not only recruit the brightest and the best in terms of human capital that will be able to man the civil service system, but to also facilitate a performance-oriented promotion regime that enables talent management and career progression for civil servants. The Asaba conference was therefore expected to move that conversation forward: to take stock of progress, confront the unfinished business of reform and identify practical steps that Federal and State Commissions can take together.

The 45th conference is therefore confronted with the task of reflecting on the significance of a modernised, high-performing civil service of the future that could serve as the operational backbone the Tinubu administration requires to transform into reality its vision of Nigeria as a $1trn economy by 2030. This means that the CSCs must sit up to the need for a paradigmatic shift that turns public administration practice in Nigeria from a slow and patronage-driven bureaucracy into a development-oriented administrative engine. We are therefore talking of a triple task for the CSCs, involving reputation management, institutional re-engineering and culture change. This is a task that requires rewiring the bureaucracy and upgrading its institutional intelligence to get things done—to achieve the capability readiness to execute infrastructural projects, trade, digital, and agricultural roadmaps.

Professor Dele Olowu, the keynote speaker for the 45th conference, captures the soul of the task ahead aptly: “Technology alone will not give us a civil service fit for the future. Institutions will: institutions that keep finding and attracting talent, protect merit, build competence, reward good work, defend integrity and, in the end, earn the trust of the public.” And his five questions for any civil service prospecting the future are: “Whom do we recruit? Whom do we develop? Whom do we reward? Whom do we hold to account? And does each of those decisions actually serve the country’s long-term development?” If all this speaks to the mandate of the 10th Commission, how do we articulate its three-year scorecard in this regard? And then how do the FCSC and its state CSC partners hope to extend the reach of these reform aspirations in the next two years remaining for the tenure of the 10th Commission to end?

First, the scorecard for the three years of getting the FCSC to run on its mandate. The most outstanding to note are the twofold signature successes of the FCSC. On the one hand, and for the very first time since its establishment, the FCSC introduced a new online mode of recruitment that deploys computer-based testing (CBT) as a procedure for achieving merit-based selection of civil servants and facilitates a more convenient, cost-effective, friendly and safer recruitment. On the other hand, it has also established a strictly controlled and transparent service-wide and directorate-level promotion system that also utilises online accreditation and the CBT in ways that undermine undue influence and promotion racketeering. Given the fact that the civil service is dealing with a reputation-reality asymmetry, the Commission is thus confronted with the urgency of implementing a series of extensive changes that close that gap in the fight against bureaucratic corruption. This has led to the need to make crucial adjustments in internal capabilities, processes and systems, especially in terms of human resource management processes concerning staff appointment, promotion, discipline and appeals. This enables the FCSC to achieve a minimum tolerable integrity threshold that draws the Commission closer to its desired reputation.

The Commission has also opened up its visibility in terms of more strategic communication of its policies and activities. This has, on the one hand, strengthened a robust relationship with stakeholders from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to the National Salaries, Wages and Incomes Commission, among others, to drum up critical support for its mandates. And, on the other hand, it has strengthened the Commission’s capacity to resuscitate its critical presence in inter-institutional bodies, and most critically, its membership of the Association of African Public Service Commissions.

How far does the 10th Commission expect that it would have gone (beyond its acclaimed accomplishments for the first three years) by the end of its tenure in 2028? The answer to this lies within the FCSC Strategic Plan (2026–2030). It possesses four domains of change management for achieving sustained performance of a high-performing civil service. One, it prospects the restoration of the Commission’s pre-eminent status as gatekeeper of a valued profession in Nigeria’s game-changing national transformation. Two, is the digital transformation with deepened and consolidated e-recruitment, CBT promotion exercise and digitalised Commission backend. Three, the professionalisation of the Commission’s Secretariat. And four, evidence-based scientific best-practice methodology in strategy implementation, change management, and in the Commission’s internal administrative operations and bureaucratic efficiency.

What the 45th conference and the Asaba Declaration have achieved is to establish a clearer common agenda by which the Strategic Plan of the 10th Commission could be achieved through critical issues that could determine the engagement between the FCSC and its strategic state CSC partners. First, there is the need to develop practical guidelines that frame the relationship between the merit principle and competence, on the one hand, and the requirement for national spread in human resource management decisions, alias the federal character principle. Second, there is the urgent need for the CSCs across the federation to harmonise clear and dependable guidelines on appointment, promotion and discipline (APD) through technical support to state CSCs that are lagging behind. Third, there is the need not just to commence but to work out quality working relationships with the Office of the Head of Service and other relevant stakeholders in ways that positively affect the governance and career management of civil servants.

Fourth, emphasis was laid on the cogency of aligning and operationalising the performance management system that articulates a credible framework for a fair performance evaluation and promotion. Fifth, the declaration demands the prioritisation of digital modernisation that affects recruitment procedures, personnel records and other administrative processes to be able to facilitate the restoration of public trust in the system through transparency and accountability. This is meant to ultimately address and undermine, through prompt disclaimers, periodic reports, active websites and stern disciplinary actions, the incidents of scams, frauds and racketeering that damage the reputation of the civil service. Lastly, the Council resolves on the need to collectively strengthen implementation, communication and peer learning across the CSCs. This is achievable through, for example, participation in inter-institutional bodies, such as the Association of African Public Service Commissions (AAPSCOMS).

While the sterling successes and cogent conditions for a robust future for the civil service are outstanding, the 45th Conference is also not unaware of the binding constraints that could water down the significant prospects for the future of the civil service system that the Asaba Declaration announced. The first challenge to watch out for comes from a lack of structured communication, sustained engagement and mutual working collaboration between federal and state commissioners, as well as other stakeholders. Such a crucial disconnect will nullify the intent, principles and workings of true federalism. Fleshing out the shape of the civil service of the future cannot be done outside of the solid partnership between the federal and state commissions. The next challenge will arise from the overlaps, conflicts and misalignment that will surface between the offices of the heads of service and the civil service commissions. Even though this is to be expected, its virulence can be mitigated through practical guidelines for collaboration.

The civil service is already facing the challenge that arises from the changing dynamics of work, the workforce and the workplace. It becomes imperative, therefore, for the CSCs to immediately prepare the civil service for the peculiar sociology of the work culture that incorporates the millennials, Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Last but not least, there is the frustrating challenge of confronting the digital technologies and the disruptive force of artificial intelligence. The imperative of digitalisation of administrative procedures and processes implies harnessing the potential of AI. This demands that the CSCs and the civil services across the federation confront the need for flexible employment policies and practices, given that the new generation of civil servants are increasingly challenging existing frameworks of lifetime careers, 60/35 years retirement options, 8am to 5pm daily routine, etc.

The Asaba Conference has already succeeded in setting a serious common agenda in harmonising the gains of the previous council meetings, and in outlining cogent imperatives that will guide reform planning among the CSCs in the next one year. This is the essence of the collaborative framework that must define the CSCs not just in the next one year before the next National Council meeting, but also for the remainder of the tenure of the 10th Commission.

•Olaopa is the Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, Abuja, and Professor of Public Administration.