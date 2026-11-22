The Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), Nigeria Region, is set to hold its ninth General Assembly in Lagos from November 24 to 26, 2026, with leadership elections, admission of new member churches and discussions on national issues expected to dominate the gathering.

The three-day assembly, themed ‘Multiplying the Legacy, Advancing the Kingdom,’ will bring together hundreds of church leaders and delegates from different parts of the country at Motailatu Church, near Mayfair Garden, along the Epe Expressway, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

According to a statement by the organisation’s National President, Bishop Raphael Nwankwo, the assembly will be presided over by the Regional President, Elder Israel Akinadewo.

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A major highlight of the gathering will be the election of key regional officers, including Akinadewo, who is expected to seek another term after being elected unopposed in 2022.

During his first tenure, Akinadewo pursued an 11-point agenda which reportedly strengthened the organisation’s representation in the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), particularly in its women and youth structures.

The organisation also established the OAIC College of Theology and introduced the OAIC Journal of Theology to promote Christian education and theological research.

Other achievements highlighted include a partnership with UN Women on gender-based violence, climate change programmes in some states and efforts to establish a theological centre and permanent secretariat in Lagos.

The assembly will also deliberate on challenges confronting the organisation and the country, while considering applications from churches seeking admission into the OAIC.

Among those expected are CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh; Baba Aladura Dr David Bob-Manuel; Pastor Emmanuel Oshoffa; and the newly installed leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Pastor Gabriel Kassim.

President Bola Tinubu, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu are also listed among the expected dignitaries.

The gathering comes as the organisation prepares for its 50th anniversary in 2027.