The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has implored the federal and state governments to tackle the challenges of insecurity and food scarcity confronting the country.

President of NCRIB Babatunde Oguntade who disclosed this at last month’s edition of NCRIB Members’ Evening in Lagos, added that in the wake of the recent economic challenges facing Nigeria, it is important to call on the Federal Government and all other relevant agencies to rise to the task of resolving the challenge of food scarcity.

Oguntade pointed out that the issue of insecurity, particularly the indiscriminate killings of farmers, is one of the factors responsible for food scarcity, aside from the continuous rise in foreign exchanges, the influence of hoarders, and unscrupulous elements within the system.

According to him, this has made it impossible for them to produce farm products enough to care for the nation.

He said, “It is on this premise that our Council join other well-meaning Nigerians to appeal to the Federal Government and the Nigerian Service Chiefs to, as a matter of urgency, look into the issue of insecurity and doggedly pursue its avowed commitment towards re-establishment of forest rangers and of course, state policing.

“In the immediate, we urge Government at every level to continue tenaciously in the distribution of grains to the citizens without any political colouration. There must be consistent assistance rendered to the farmers in terms of fertiliser distributions.”

Oguntade urged the governors to invest more in farming, adding that this would ensure surplus food in circulation, stating life devoid of hunger put the effect of poverty at a low bay.

“While all these efforts are being mustard by the government, our Council would like to enjoin Nigerians to eschew violence and be more patient with the present government towards solving these besetting challenges”, he said.

Ogungbade also called on Nigerians to give priority to insurance as a risk mitigation device, explaining that the recovery capability of any lost item has become difficult.

He reiterated that NCRIB Members Evening is one of the most pivotal programmes of the Council, through which Registered Insurance Brokers, who are members of the Council, interact with renowned underwriters in the market, to add mutual value to both parties and observed that some CEOs who by design should be present at the Evening, now find it comfortable to stay away.

He appealed to such CEOs to see the event as one of the flagship programmes of the Council.