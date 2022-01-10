AEDC settles workers’ unpaid 18-month salaries, other entitlements

The Federal Government (FG), on Monday, disclosed that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) management has settled its workers’ 18-month unpaid salaries, allowances and other entitlements.

This is coming on the heels of a recent industrial action embarked upon by the Company’s workers which led to a shutdown of its power facilities across FCT, Kogi, Nasarawa and Niger State.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, in a statement issued by the Director, Press Unit, Mr Austin Asoluka, said the Ministry’s intervention facilitated the payment of the entitlements as agreed in the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and other stakeholders in December 2021.

He said the entitlements settled include; unpaid allowances, salaries, union deductions and unremitted 20 months pensions contributions deducted from workers’ salaries.

To this end, he reaffirmed FG’s commitment in working with all stakeholders to ensure steady electricity supply and stability in the electricity industry.

The Minister added that the government will continue to ensure that all the electricity sector players and stakeholders work according to the rules and guidelines.

In December 2021, the Ministry had taken the initiative that ended the AEDC workers’ strike by engaging organised labour.

This also ushered in a change of the Disco’s management by the shareholders, a move that was endorsed by NERC and BPE.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

AEDC settles workers’ unpaid 18-month salaries, other entitlements