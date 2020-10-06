ADP challenges Obaseki’s victory at Edo election, petitions tribunal

The governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr Up Lucky Iboi Emmanuel on Monday filed a petition against the victory of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19 at the Edo State election.

The legal challenge comes on the heels of the decision by Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to forge ahead with his pre-election case in court against Governor Obaseki.

In the suit dated October 5 which was filed by his counsels, Messrs Sylvester Imhanobe, Ikhide Ehigheluo, Douglas Ogbankwa, Anderson Asenmota and three others, Iboi and ADP are the petitioners while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), PDP, Obaseki, APC and Ize-Iyamu are the respondents.

In the list of documents to be relied upon by the petitioners, they hope to call on the respondents to show evidence that Prof. Tekena Tamuno who was the vice-chancellor of University of Ibadan (UI) from December 1975 to November 1979 as so could not have signed a certificate which he allegedly presented to the APC for the screening.

Besides, they contended that the purported university degree which the third (Governor Obaseki) claimed was issued by UI was not dated.

They argued that the third respondent was not qualified to contest for the September 19 governorship election which and the votes credited to him are null and void and of no effect and value.

The petitioners further said that they will rely on the following documents which include the Form EC9 submitted by the third respondent to the first respondent (INEC) at the election; the form CF001 submitted by Governor Obaseki to INEC; the affidavit deposed to by the governor in the FCT Court on July 7, 2016, allegedly to him bearing July 6, 1979; and the certificate of UI he submitted along with Form EC9 in 2020.

Among the list of documents, they will rely on are also the nomination form/express of interest from procured by the third respondent in respect of the governorship election and the list of UI vice-chancellors till date.

