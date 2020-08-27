Adesina set to be formally announced as AfDB president

Latest News
By Sanya Adejokun
Adesina AfDB president, BREAKING: Adesina re-elected as AfDB president, AfDB calls on US, Adesina ,Yoruba, AYYCW,AfDB board, fresh probe

All is now set for Dr Akinwumi Adesina to be unveiled as the President of African Development Bank (AfDB) for the next five years.

Inside sources told Tribune Online that Adesina won the election “with overwhelming majority.”

The poll was conducted through a voice voting.

The official announcement will, however, be made anytime from now as the two-day meeting comes to an end with Ghana being announced as the host of the 2021 annual meetings.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Naira Heads To N500 To Dollar At Parallel Market
FOLLOWING the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) to authorized dealers to only open Forms M (a  mandatory statutory document to be completed by all importers in Nigeria) for payments in favour of the ultimate supplier of the product or service, with immediate effect, signs have emerged that this will shrink extra source of dollar supply to the parallel market and push the exchange rate to N500/US$…

How The Herbalist Planned My Escape ― Suspected Ibadan Serial Killer
Suspected Ibadan serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who recently escaped from police custody before he was finally rearrested last Sunday, has narrated how the herbalist with whom he was arrested, Adedokun Yinusa, planned his escape. Shodipe (19), spoke with the Tribune Online shortly after he was paraded by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, at the police command, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Wednesday…

Nigeria’s Q2 GDP Decline Better Than Forecast —Presidency
THE Presidency has said that the 2nd Quarter (Q2) 2020 Gross domestic product (GDP) estimates, which measures economic growth, published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published on Monday showed that the Nigerian economy performed better than expected…

‘Frequency Of S3xual Intercourse Has Nothing To Do With Enlarged Prostate’
Many men are not aware that with age, they stand a higher chance of developing difficulty urinating. In this interview by Sade Oguntola, a consultant urologist at the University College Hospital, Ibadan. Dr Augustus Takure says prostate enlargement, whose symptoms could include difficulty in urination, is inevitable in all men…

Adesina AfDB president

LOOK! YOU DONT NEED TO HAVE ANY EXPERIENCE TO TRADE ONLINE,WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING A LIVING FROM TRADING ONLINE TODAY AND PROFITS WILL BE PAID TO YOUR ACCOUNT DIRECTLY. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND EARN

You might also like
Latest News

Zamfara gov declares three-day mourning as 16 die in auto crash

Latest News

Details emerge of how Akinwumi Adesina got 100% votes for second term as AfDB…

Latest News

NAPTIP rescues 132 victims of human trafficking in A’Ibom ― DG

Latest News

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More