Court adjourns Abba Yusuf’s suit against Kano govt, others

A Kano High Court has adjourned a suit filed by Alhaji Abba Kabiru Yusuf who was the governorship candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, against the state government, Mudassir & Brothers Nig. Ltd and three others over move to allocate public properties for individuals use.

The presiding judge, Justice Nura Sagir on Thursday adjourned the matter to October, 29 for the hearing of the motion on notice.

It would be recalled that Abba’s defence team accused Kano State government of going ahead to lease the properties to some individuals despite a pending court case.

The counsel to Abba, Barrister Bashir Yusuf Tudunwazirci, approached the court on the sale of Daula Hotel and Shahuci proposed Motorpark to Mudassir and Brothers and El-Samad Textile Company.

According to him, the action of the government contravened the provision of the laws which prioritized public than individuals.

Bashir said the government has no powers to sell public properties to individuals because it is against the provision of the laws.

However, the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Musa Abdullahi Lawan, said the case has no basis because the government has every right to transfer public properties to anybody for the good of the people.

Lawan said the government was served on the matter just two days ago after the government had taken a decision on the properties.

He said: “You cannot rely on social media and think you have served us. That was where we learned of the case against us, which you know is not valid on us.”

The presiding judge and state Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir Umar, adjourned the case to October 29, 2020, for hearing.

