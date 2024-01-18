The Investigative Committee on the leadership crisis rocking the Osun State College of Education, Ila Orangun, has reversed the suspension of the college provost, Prof Jimoh Afolabi, and ordered status quo ante pending the outcome of the investigation.

The committee issued a warning to the principal officers of the college, urging them to comply with the law, public service financial regulations, and the oath of office they took upon their appointments.

The Committee Chairman, who is also the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Kazeem Akinleye, announced the reversal after a crucial meeting with both the Governing Council and the College management on Thursday.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, “after almost four hours of presentations by both parties, the committee further instructed both the Provost and the Governing Council Chairman to avoid further escalation, either through media war or litigation.”

“The Committee Chairman, Hon. Akinleye, reminded the principal officers of the college’s enabling law, public service financial regulations, and the oath of office they took upon their appointments.”

“We also don’t want the crisis to paralyze the school. Any protracted leadership crisis can disrupt academic activities and even the peace of the Ila Orangun community.

“At the same time, we want to ensure the protection of public funds. We have made far-reaching recommendations to prevent any future re-occurrence of such infighting and confrontation,” the Committee Chairman noted after the meeting.

The Governing Council Chairman, Dr. Peter Babalola; the College Provost, Prof. Jimoh Afolabi, and other top officials of the College attended the committee hearing.

The Committee hearing continues.