The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps in Niger State Sector and its Component Command Mr Kumar Tsukwam Tsukwam has said that the total road traffic crashes across the State between the recent Yuletide season to date were 48 adding, that the total fatal cases were 20, while the total serious cases were 30.

Mr Tsukwam stated this in a Press statement signed and made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Thursday in Minna the state capital.

He further highlighted that the total minor cases in the period under review were six(6) stressing that the total number of people injured was 98 persons, just as 29 people were killed in road traffic crashes, emphasising that the total persons involved were 200, saying that vehicles involved were 58, and 11 private vehicles and 46 commercial vehicles were also involved in the raid traffic crashes in the period under review.

According to the Sector Commander, Niger State Sector Command of the FRSC, the prevalent causes of the road traffic cases were speeding, wrongful overtaken, and fatigue especially due to night journeys by the affected road users( drivers).

Mr. Tsukwam, however, pointed out that the comparison of 2022 and 2023 in the operations of the FRSC’s Sector Command in Niger State revealed that there was significant decrease in road traffic crashes in parts of the state to about 24.2percent in 2023, while fatality stood at 15.67percent adding that the statistics of those that were killed in 2023 were 25.41 per cent.

He noted that in the area of enforcement of traffic rules and regulations between the just concluded Yuletide period till date that about 17,465 offenders were arrested for 18,010 offences in 2023,

He said, “most prevalent offences was RMH:4,943, just as those Overloaded Vehicles that were arrested were 168, and the Articulated Vehicles that were arrested were 268 respectively”.

He further enumerated other activities of the year 2023 as: the United Nations World Bicycle Day held on 3rd June 2023, 2023 Ember Months Flagg off on September 28, 2023, and Inter Commands Special Patrol Activities.

He also mentioned the Joint taskforce special patrol on trailers in Mokwa and Sabon Wuse Areas of the State, including, Suleja joint special patrol on number plate violations, Motor Parks Rallies, Television/Radio weekly program, Special Marshal/ RSC Activities ( patrol and traffic control) First responders post-crash initiative workshop on October 19th 2023, World day of Remembrance of Road Traffic Victims in November 2023 Operation Zero end-of-the-year activities and Mobile Court sittings, respectively.

