Adeleke launches Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem with N5Million in Osun

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Thursday launched appeal fund for the 2023 Emblem for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day with a sum of Five Million Naira with a pledge to expand the present level of partnership between the military and this present administration in the state.

Governor Adeleke while speaking during the launching held in osogbo, the State capital, assured that, his administration has a security sector reform which places welfare of service personnel at the centre stage.

” I recommit to the well being of our service personnel. Our veterans and their families will continue to receive our support in recognition of their service to the fatherland”.

Senator Adeleke who remarked that armed forces in particular are in many volatile sectors of the society confronting and curtailing open and subtle threats to the territorial integrity of the country, said, they should be applauded for the service they rendered to their fatherland.

He however said, the stability of the nation rests on the gallantry, patriotism and sacrifice of the security and military services.

“Today is another significant period to mark and remember the unquantifiable contributions of members of Nigeria’s Armed Forces to the peace and stability of our great country, Nigeria. We are gathered here as in other capitals across the country to place our debt of gratitude on records to our fallen heroes who paid the supreme sacrifice.

“We must live, many offered their precious lives. We must therefore continue to acknowledge the contributions of the armed forces to the survival of the nation.

Earlier, the Chairman Nigerian Legion Osun State Chapter, Comrade Oladipo Abioye Peter Urged the state governor to see to their long standing requests on some vital issues of importance to the advancement of the Nigerian Legion in Osun state.

Some of their requests according to Nigerian Legion Chairman include; “Approval of Monthly Subvention to State Headquarters and Area Offices of Nigerian Legion in the State, Issuance of mandatory letter of support and full participation by Local Governments and LCDA’s in the State during the event of annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration and as at when necessary.”

Others, he said are, Provision of Official Vehicle, to the State Headquarters to ease our leginic

movement to National Seminars, Retreats, Meeting ete and also to inter Sate and State’s assignments. Permit me to add that, the afore-mentioned demands are been enjoyed by our counterparts in South-West in particular, States for long and in other States of the

Federation and that we are always at the mercy of our neighbouring States, Oyo

State in particular while travelling to National call”.