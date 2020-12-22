Adeboye, Oyedepo, Ooni, Ehindero, others hail DIG Leye Oyebade as he retires from police

Retiring Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Mr Leye Oyebade, has charged police personnel, especially aspiring police officers, to see the uniform as a mark of “good character.”

Oyebade made the remark on Tuesday at the Pulling Out Parade for his retirement after attaining the mandatory 60 years of age.

Dignitaries including former Inspectors General of Police, Musiliu Smith and Sunday Ehindero; General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye; Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, among others, graced the occasion.

Oyebade, while making his remark at the occasion, said that he had a fulfilling 34 years of serving the Nigeria Police Force.

DIG Oyebade said: “I am elated and full of gratitude as today marks the end of a fulfilling career as a police officer. It is also my 60th birthday. I would have served for 35 years on the 1st of February 2021.”

The retiring police chief added that “the Nigeria Police Force groomed me to become a full man and a professional law-enforcement officer with excellent training in and out of the country.

Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, described the retiring DIG as a ‘sound officer.’

Alhaji Smith said: “Leye has been close to many of us because he happened to be a very sound officer. Not only knowing very well the police duties, he was also a very good administration and a good ambassador of the force.”

Another former Inspector General of Police, Sunday Ehindero, also commended the retiring DIG for distinguishing himself while in service.

The former IGP said: “It was in this college that I trained Leye and about 80 others in 1986. It is not a coincidence that he is having his pulling out parade at the same police college.”

Adeboye described Oyebade as a very dedicated man of God.

The cleric, who was represented by Pastor Johnson Odesola, also stated that the retiring DIG served the church at the top level.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

