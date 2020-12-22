Sokoto targets 20% of residents under contributory health scheme for 2021

Sokoto State government has disclosed that the newly launched contributory health scheme is targeting 20 per cent of its residents by 2021.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammed Ali Inname said this in Sokoto on Tuesday during a press conference to commemorate this year’s Universal Health Coverage.

According to the commissioner, the programme was rescheduled from the original date of December 12, due to some other official engagement.

While calling on residents of the state to observe all protocols against Covid-19, he said the state is targeting about 4 million people out of which only 10 per cent of such are currently on the list.

Dr Inname explained that the state contributory health scheme is designed to help people especially the vulnerable in the society to meet up with their health challenges.

He urged the people of the state to key into the scheme which he said will benefit everyone.

According to the commissioner, “Once someone registers and makes a payment of N12,000 per annum, such persons do not need to stress themselves on any health challenges.

“I am calling on those with health challenges, especially the association of people living with HIV, those with diabetes and others to take the advantage of this programme and enrol their members.

“This is even an avenue for political leaders, community leaders, philanthropists and many others to register as many people as they wish on the platform.

“This will ease the burden of giving those people money for drugs or what have you when they are sick as the programme will cater to that.”

While thanking the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the support to the state health care, Inname explained that UNICEF has offered to pay for 10,000 children who are less privileged to benefit from the scheme.

In his remarks, the state coordinator of WHO, Mallam Sani Magaji assured that the organisation was always ready to partners with the state in any capacity to improve the health sector.

He commended the Sokoto State government for making healthcare service accessible to every resident of the state.

Also speaking, the Director-General, Hospital Service Management Board, Comrade Aliyu Umar, said the aim of the scheme was to make healthcare available to all.

He tasked senior government officials as well as philanthropists to use the advantage in assisting the less privileged in the society.

