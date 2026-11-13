Addressing insecurity in Nigeria

By: Idayat. B. Raji

INSECURITY in Nigeria is one the country’s major challenges. It refers to threats to the lives, property, freedom and wellbeing of citizens arising from criminal activities, armed conflict, terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and arm robbery. And it affects the human life activities, properties, agriculture, economic activity and the development of the country. Insecurity is not only a security problem; it is also an economic, political, social, and humanitarian challenge. Addressing it requires the combined efforts of government, security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, communities, civil society, and ordinary citizens. The major cause of insecurity in Nigeria is poverty and unemployment, many young people face difficulties obtaining stable employment, quality education and opportunities for economic advancement. In communities where legitimate sources of income are limited, criminal organisations may exploit economic hardship by recruiting vulnerable individuals into kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other illegal activities.

In some communities, disputes over land, family matters, traditional authority or political leadership remain unresolved for long periods. When formal justice systems are inaccessible or slow, people may resort to retaliation, vigilantism or self-help. The absence of trusted mediation mechanisms can allow relatively small disagreements to escalate into wider communal violence. Effective conflict prevention requires accessible justice, impartial mediation and early intervention before tensions become violent. The federal and state governments should improve the capacity of the police, military and intelligence agencies through adequate funding, modern equipment, professional training and better coordination. Security operations should be based on reliable intelligence and tailored to the nature of threats in each region. The government should also strengthen early-warning systems and rapid-response mechanisms so that threats can be detected and addressed before they escalate. Security agencies must operate within the law and respect human rights to maintain public trust.

The major cause of insecurity in Nigeria is poverty and unemployment. Many young people face difficulties obtaining stable employment, quality education and opportunities for economic advancement. In communities where legitimate sources of income are limited, criminal organisations may exploit economic hardship by recruiting vulnerable individuals into kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other illegal activities. Again, illiteracy and inadequate education is also one of the causes of insecurity in Nigeria. Limited access to quality education can reduce employment opportunities and make some individuals more vulnerable to manipulation, extremist recruitment, and misinformation. Schools also help promote tolerance, civic responsibility, and peaceful conflict resolution.The absence of trusted mediation mechanisms can allow relatively small disagreements to escalate into wider communal violence. Effective conflict prevention requires accessible justice, impartial mediation and early intervention before tensions become violent.

Many people are forced to abandon their homes and move to safer locations because of violence. These internally displaced persons may face inadequate shelter, food shortages, poor sanitation, and limited access to healthcare and education. Attacks, bombings, kidnappings, and communal violence result in the loss of innocent lives and the destruction of homes, schools, hospitals, businesses, and public infrastructure. This causes suffering and makes it difficult for affected communities to recover. The federal and state governments should improve the capacity of the police, military and intelligence agencies through adequate funding, modern equipment, professional training and better coordination. Security operations should be based on reliable intelligence and tailored to the nature of threats in each region.

The government should also strengthen early-warning systems and rapid-response mechanisms so that threats can be detected and addressed before they escalate. Security agencies must operate within the law and respect human rights to maintain public trust. The government should expand access to affordable, quality education, particularly in underserved communities. Vocational and technical education should also equip young people with practical skills that enable them to earn a living. In conclusion, insecurity in Nigeria is a national problem that demands collective responsibility and sustained commitment. Protecting lives and property must remain a priority. The government must fulfil its constitutional responsibilities, security agencies must act professionally, and citizens must support lawful efforts to maintain peace. Nigeria can make meaningful progress towards lasting security only when practical solutions replace empty promises and all stakeholders work together for a safer nation.

•Raji is a student of Kwara State University, Malete.