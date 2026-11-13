2027 Hajj: Saudi Arabia secures 1.3m beds, approves 4,000 designated buildings for pilgrims

As part of early preparations for the forthcoming 2027 Hajj season, authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have informed that they had secured more than 1.3 million beds for pilgrims expected to perform the next pilgrimage from across the world.

This is even as the country informed that a total of 4,000 buildings designated to accommodate pilgrims both in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah had been licensed as of Sunday, November 8.

Saudi’s Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, made these known at the sixth Hajj and Umrah Conference and Exhibition in Jeddah.

Saudi newspaper, Saudi Gazette, reported that Al-Khateeb further informed that the said 4,000 accommodation buildings licensed for next year’s Hajj season would be providing a combined capacity of 400,000 rooms.

The newspaper reported that the minister also revealed that temporary accommodation facilities for Hajj pilgrims had provided approximately 560,000 beds.

“Al-Khateeb highlighted the scale of accommodation capacity in the two holy cities, comparing their combined 400,000 rooms to the accommodation capacity available in countries worldwide.

“He said that only 10 percent of countries globally offer a comparable number of rooms,” Saudi Gazette reported.

It quoted the minister explaining that the Saudi Ministry of Tourism was entrusted with overseeing Hajj pilgrim accommodation last year, with focus directed at two key priorities: ensuring sufficient accommodation capacity and maintaining high service standards.

Al-Khateeb told the gathering that his ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah under the supervision of the Supreme Hajj Committee, chaired by the Minister of Interior, removed approximately 400 buildings from service for failing to meet certain essential requirements.

“Al-Khateeb explained that building assessments focus on two main areas: structural safety and the quality of services provided within accommodation facilities.

“Working alongside Civil Defense, authorities assess buildings for structural integrity, emergency exits, overall safety and readiness, and suitability for licensed pilgrim accommodation,” the newspaper reported.

In another development, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, informed the gathering that the number of Umrah pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia increased from approximately 8.4 million in 2022 to 18 million in 2025.

“During the same period, the number of visitors to Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah rose from around 6 million to nearly 16 million. These achievements were made possible by continuous service development and the concerted efforts of the relevant authorities,” the Saudi newspaper quoted the minister to have said.