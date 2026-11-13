Foundation hands over ambulances to Abuja communities for funeral

An Abuja-based Foundation, Islamic Funeral Assistance Foundation, last Saturday, at the Abuja National Mosque handed over five ambulances to five communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to aid burial of Muslim faithful.

The executive committee of the Foundation handed over the five ambulances to support Karu Community; Attom Gujja Masjid, Dakwa; Jama’atu Nasir Islam, Bwari; Uthman Bin Affan, Wuse and Shehu Shagari Mosque, Area 1, Garki

Apart from handing over one ambulance to each of the five benefitting communities, the Foundation also gave them the sum of N50,000 each as fuel allowance and 10 bundles of shroud.

The chairman of the Foundation, Dr Shehu Usman Muhammed, while handing over the ambulances to the beneficiaries, however, warned that ambulance services must be within benefitting communities and environs and shall not go to other states.

According to Muhammed, “The ambulances must be used for only funeral Janaza services. This excludes accident cases or travelling or rendering assistance whatsoever.

“The ambulances’ maintenance, salary of the drivers’ fuel and other logistics are saddled on your committee and the entire neighbouring Muslims community within the beneficiary communities’ axis.”

While saying that each of the ambulances is meant for the benefitting communities, he, however, said its services are not restricted only to each of the communities.

The Foundation, according to the chairman, would monitor the use of the ambulances very closely through various means with a view to ensuring “strict adherence to the set terms and conditions or otherwise”.

He, however, warned that, “In case of failure to adhere to these mentioned terms and conditions, the Foundation reserves the power to take necessary action to uphold this Amana of Waqaf entrusted upon them.”

Dr Muhammed then prayed to Almighty Allah to assist these communities, accept the project from all as Sadaqatul Jariya and reward every contributor abundantly.