Upon finding the baby, a compassionate individual gave her a bath and wrapped her up. Shitu Abdulqadir Yola, a resident, reported the incident to the nearby police station.

“I was asleep a few hours ago this morning when I heard screams and commotion as people entered our family house at Shehu Street, Yola Town. I then heard my Grandma exclaiming, ‘Subhanallah! What a cruel world are we living in,'” he recounted.

“A baby girl was found dropped inside a mini drainage around our house. The child was picked up and brought into our house, where our Grandma bathed her,” he continued.

“Upon coming out of my room, I witnessed a gathering of people within our compound premises. I advised them to preserve the wrapper in which the child was found and promptly report the incident to the nearby police station, which they eventually did.

“The attached picture below the post depicts the abandoned baby. Is this how heartless some individuals in our society become every day? If you cannot nurture and care for the baby, why bring her into the world?”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE