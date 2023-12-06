The Kogi State Community and Social Development Agency has trained communities for project management and sustainability.

The training was ahead of the implementation of the basic services infrastructure of the Nigerian COVID-19 action recovery and economic stimulus programme (NG-CARES) in Kogi State.

Declaring the training open, the General Manager of the Agency, Chief Dauda Momoh, stressed that the training was necessary to prepare the communities to implement, supervise, and manage their projects.

Chief Dauda also stressed that the communities should be responsible, as they would be held accountable for the success or failure of their projects.

Twenty participants were trained from four communities in the state.

The communities were: Idakarikade (Okene LGA), Owoli-Apa (Idah LGA), Ochadamu (Ofu LGa), and Odokoro-Gbede (Ijumu LGA).

To ensure quality implementation, the following subjects were covered: Overview of NG-CARES, community and group development plan and project management, technical details, construction, and supervision.

Others were financial management guidelines, gender mainstreaming, report writing, and documentation. Environmental and social safeguards were also considered.

The training was packaged and delivered by the staff of the Kogi State Community and Social Development Agency.

