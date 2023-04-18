The All Progressives Congress, APC, Governorship candidate in Adamawa, Senator Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) has denied allegations that she gave a sum of N2 billion as a bribe to some staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare her as Governor-elect.

Recall that the electoral umpire had on Sunday suspended collation for the Saturday supplementary governorship election in the state, after the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari announced Aisha Dahiru as the winner of the election.

According to her, an officer of the Department of State Services made the “very bizarre, unfounded wild allegations” against her.

Binani is a statement on Tuesday said “I NEVER DID, I would never do such.

This said statement was allegedly made when the officer was being tortured at gunpoint by the agents of the Adamawa State Governor and the Government House police team alongside their political thugs.

“I wish to reiterate that I am a democrat, I have always been a committed democrat and will never do anything to subvert democratic process. I am not a do-or-die politician. In the past I have won elections into the House of Representatives and the Senate in a free and fair manner.

“What happened in Adamawa was an unsuccessful attempt to subvert the will of the people. The REC was illegally told to stand down by two INEC national commissioners from Abuja who were supposed to be in Adamawa in a supervisory capacity. Even more curious is the nocturnal visit of some INEC national officers to Adamawa State Government house and bizarre declaration the same day after the visit that they have taken over the collation through the backdoor, with the Collation and Returning Officers selected by the Governor of Adamawa.

“The roles of these INEC officers from Abuja and the real mission of the two to the Government House should be of interest to all democrats.

“I urge all lovers of democracy to take a deeper interest in our electoral process and democracy not only in Adamawa but in the whole country.

“Meanwhile to all my supporters both within and outside Adamawa, I wish to use this opportunity to thank you for your unflinching support, in the midst of half-truths and opposition smear propaganda,” she concluded.