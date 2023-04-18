The Operatives of the tactical team of the Imo State Police Command have raided the hideout of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s militia affiliate (ESN) at the tropical forest located at Ubah Agwa/Izombe in Oguta Local government Area of Imo State.

In a statement issued Tuesday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, said that the Command Operative acted on intelligence about the activities of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia affiliate (ESN).

He said that their modus operandi is gorilla-like operation, as they unleash surprise terror attacks and go into hiding in their criminal hideout from where they strategize on how to perpetrate another dreadful crime.

He said that the operatives of the Command’s Tactical teams swiftly swung into action, tactically maneuvered their way into the identified criminal hideout and raided it.

According to him the hoodlums on sighting the Police Operatives engaged them in a fierce gun duel but were overpowered by the superior fire power of the operatives who professionally took vantage position and returned fire forcing them to flee with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

He said that concerted effort is on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The Command Spokesman stated that the team on searching the dislodged terrorist camp and shrine, recovered 3 Automatic Pump Action guns, 31 rounds of live cartridges, 58 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, one Police hand grenade, IPOB/ESN insignia, blue and black colour Police uniforms, P-Cap, Police belt, military camouflage uniforms, one black colour tiger 150 motorcycle, one red Daylong Motorcycle, One black KYMCO motorcycle, one Sliver Color Honda Lady’s Motorcycle, one black travelling bag ‘Akubuokwu’ and phone number 07035470794, suspected to belong to a kidnapped or armed robbery victim.

Meanwhile, the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has commended the officers and men for their gallantry.

He also ordered the operatives of the command to continually raid criminal hideouts and mop up illicit firearms.

The CP, while thanking Imolites for their unalloyed support, assured them of the Command’s commitment in wiping out crime and criminality in the State.

He encouraged the well-meaning residents of the state to be wary of persons living within their neighborhoods and to report any person seen with or treating bullet wounds to the nearest Police station.





